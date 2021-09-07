 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Malta man sentenced for birthday party stabbing
0 comments
breaking top story

Malta man sentenced for birthday party stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}
Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga

BURLEY — A Malta man originally charged with attempted murder after a birthday party stabbing was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

He spent 311 days in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center prior to sentencing.

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery with the use of deadly weapon under a plea agreement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He used an Alford plea, where a defendant claims to be innocent or does not admit to all the elements of a charge, but admits prosecutors likely have enough evidence to find them guilty.

He was also ordered to pay $745 in court fees.

Casas-Inga was charged in October after police said he stabbed a man during a birthday party in rural Cassia County.

The man who was stabbed told officers that Casas-Ingas attacked him with a large grey stainless steel kitchen knife, which was found at the scene.

The injured man had nine lacerations and one puncture wound.

August crime report: Kidnapping, internet crimes, a sleeping juror and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

+2
Man charged in kids' deaths face potential death penalty
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Man charged in kids' deaths face potential death penalty

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 3

Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a man in the killing of his wife's two youngest children and the husband's previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News