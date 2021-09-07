Malta man sentenced for birthday party stabbing

BURLEY — A Malta man originally charged with attempted murder after a birthday party stabbing was sentenced to prison for 18 months.

He spent 311 days in the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center prior to sentencing.

Nolverto Jorge Casas-Inga pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery with the use of deadly weapon under a plea agreement.

He used an Alford plea, where a defendant claims to be innocent or does not admit to all the elements of a charge, but admits prosecutors likely have enough evidence to find them guilty.

He was also ordered to pay $745 in court fees.

Casas-Inga was charged in October after police said he stabbed a man during a birthday party in rural Cassia County.

The man who was stabbed told officers that Casas-Ingas attacked him with a large grey stainless steel kitchen knife, which was found at the scene.

The injured man had nine lacerations and one puncture wound.

