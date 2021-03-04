Magistrates Commission to evaluate new Minidoka County judge

RUPERT — The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct a performance evaluation on new Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Douglas G. Abenroth at nine and 18 months prior to the expiration of his probationary period.

When a magistrate is appointed, they serve an 18-month probationary period. Afterward they stand for retention election in the county where they are seated and if retained they serve a term of four years.

Abenroth was appointed to the position last June.

Public comment can be given to the commission by obtaining an evaluation form from Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs, Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. No., Twin Falls, 83301, or by calling 208-736-4085.

Forms can also be picked up at the Minidoka County clerk’s office, 715 G. St., Rupert.

All evaluations are kept confidential and must be signed and mailed to Tubbs by Friday, March, 19.

Abenroth began his career as a deputy prosecutor for Cassia County and in 2014 was appointed as the county’s prosecutor. He was elected to the position of Cassia County prosecutor in 2016.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0