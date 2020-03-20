Magic Valley hospitals postpone non-emergency procedures, plan off-site COVID-19 triage and screen sites

“The decision we have made regarding operations at Wood River we feel is an appropriate one to ensure the safety of our patients, providers and staff and will help us focus our resources where they are most needed — the emergency department, screening tent and walk-in clinic," she said. "We will continue to work with patients, their families and our teams at other locations to ensure they receive the care needed. We will continually work to keep our community informed. We thank you for your patience and cooperation."

Cassia Regional Hospital also started postponing non-urgent medical procedures this week to prepare for an expected surge in patients needing hospitalization for the virus, according to a press release issued by the hospital. The hospital also implemented new visitor guidelines and a COVID-10 Symptom Checker, both found on its website.

“If you have something urgent or emergent, of course we are going to take care of it. But we want to postpone something that is elective or that can be safely done later,” Ben Smalley, Cassia Regional Hospital administrator, said in a press release. “We feel it would be irresponsible for us not to take this step at this time to keep everyone in our community safe.”