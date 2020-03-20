Magic Valley grocery stores add senior shopping hours, ramp up cleaning to combat COVID-19

“We will do what is needed and what is advised by officials,” he said.

Employees, he said, have been working diligently to keep the shelves stocked.

“Our employees here are amazing and have been doing a good job responding to this need in the last five to six days,” he said.

All the clerks have hand-sanitizer at all the registers and they will soon implement wearing latex gloves to prevent the spread of infection from handling money, he said.

“Our employees are at the front lines fighting for everybody and they have just kept an awesome attitude,” White said.

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is hiring more workers to deal with increased demands to keep shelves stocked and for extra deep cleaning, a company statement said.

“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.”