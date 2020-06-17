Magic Valley cities win state awards for projects

The City Achievement Awards recognize cities in the state that have implemented pioneering approaches to improve quality of life, address community challenges and enhance service delivery in cost-affective ways.

Burley was recognized in the economic and community development category for its Project Trio, which included three closely related projects in Burley that resulted in a capital investment of $300 million and 290 new jobs.

The projects were a potato processing plant expansion at McCain Foods, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics’s 25 million-cubic feet, sub-zero warehouse and Watco’s new Perishable Express high efficiency shipping.

Doug Manning, Burley’s economic development director said Watco is in a building near the other two company’s facilities.

“They are all linked but were separate projects,” he said.

The award in the public safety category stemmed from a bio-solids project where the city purchased a used dryer from Florida and brought it to Idaho on four semis for its industrial treatment facility to produce safe bio-solids that will be used as fertilizer for feed corn and alfalfa.