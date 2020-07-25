Magic Valley businesses short changed by coin lack; Federal Reserve works to get coin moving

Chris Mahler, co-owner of Western Music based in Twin Falls said their business, which supplies dart boards, jukeboxes and pool tables to other Magic Valley businesses has not been affected by the shortage.

“The only thing we noticed was we weren’t getting the dollar coins that we used to but we had enough in reserve that it didn’t really affect us,” Mahler said.

Evans said the Federal Reserve has been limiting the coins the company could order every week, but the limitations are supposed to start to lift soon.

“It should be a temporary issue,” he said. In the meantime, people should use a debit or credit card for purchases and consider cashing in any coin stashes, and not hoard their change, which could help get the supply moving again.

Coins, he said, are also very dirty so part of the problem may be that people are not willing to touch them as much, keeping them out of circulation.

Evans said the Mint has beefed up production and coins are in the pipeline but will take some time to get fully circulating.