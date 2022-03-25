Lynch Energy, owner of Mr. Gas stores, sells to Parkland USA

BURLEY — A nearly 100-year-old Magic Valley oil company has sold to Parkland USA and joins a division of the company operating in Idaho.

The acquisition of Lynch Energy Inc. strengths Parkland USA across the Pacific Northwest and complements its existing retail, wholesale and commercial business in Idaho.

The deal with Lynch Energy included five Mr. Gas convenience stores, a rail storage terminal in Jerome, two car washes and two travel centers.

The deal closed in December, Laura Varn, a Parkland USA vice president, said in an email to the Times-News.

Lynch Energy is Parkland’s latest acquisition and is now a part of Conrad & Bischoff, Varn said.

“As part of the acquisition arrangement, the Lynch brothers are remaining with the company and we couldn’t be more pleased,” Varn said. “Both Nick and Scott bring a wealth of expertise and local knowledge to the market. The cultures are very similar as well, focused on employees and excellent customer service.”

The brothers’ father, Jim Lynch Jr., retired, she said.

“So we are only about three months into the integration phase. We are getting to better know their employees and customers, and they are getting to know us and our systems and processes,” Varn said. “Nick, Scott and their (chief financial officer), Todd Murdock, are all on the Conrad & Bischoff leadership team, which provides a sense of how much we value them.”

Lynch family members did not respond to interview requests from the Times-News.

“Our company legacy has been the way our family, starting with my grandfather who started our business, has treated our employees and customers for the past 100 years,” Jim Lynch Jr. wrote in a Parkland USA press release. “Our culture is phenomenal, and we looked for a company that aligned with our values when we looked to sell. We found it in Parkland.”

Parkland’s values of product, delivery and family atmosphere, “coupled with their ambitious growth opportunities, confirmed our legacy will not only continue but thrive in the future.”

Joseph Charles Lynch started Lynch Energy in 1923 when he moved out West to launch a home heating oil company called. J.C. Lynch & Sons, according to the Lynch Energy website. He drove an iconic delivery truck to serve customers throughout the Magic Valley.

Joseph Lynch’s son, James Lynch, served in the Navy during WWII and joined his father’s business afterward. James Lynch transformed the business into a wholesale gasoline and diesel supplier and added several car washes and convenience stores to the business in the 1960s and ‘70s.

James Lynch Jr. became the third generation owner after he came to help his father grow the business after Jim Jr. earned a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Utah.

Jim Jr. headed Lynch Energy in the 1980s and expanded the company’s operations outside of the Magic Valley.

Scott and Nick Lynch became the company’s fourth generation of owners after they moved back to Idaho after college.

“This acquisition advances our strategy by strengthening our retail convenience network and supply advantage in a growing market where we already have a significant presence,” said Doug Haugh, president of Parkland USA. “We are excited to welcome the Lynch team to Parkland and look forward to growing our customer base and providing them with the quality products and exceptional service they expect.”

Parkland also operates in Canada, the Caribbean region, and the Americas.

