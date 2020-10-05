Low humidity increases activity in Badger Fire

HANSEN — The Badger Fire is now 94% contained after burning 90,143 acres as of Monday.

Activity on the fire picked up Sunday afternoon with some interior pockets burning.

With temperatures expected to remain higher than normal and relative humidity remaining very low, more active interior burning is expected Monday. Ground crews and aircraft will continue to work active areas, as well as patrolling and monitoring containment lines. The repair group continues to improve roads, repair trails, remove hazard trees, and repair dozer lines.

A high pressure system remains in place until Saturday afternoon. Until them, expect clear but smokey skies and higher than normal temperatures with very low relative humidity in the afternoons. Winds are expected to become gusty in the afternoons, reaching 20 mph in some areas.

There were 158 people working the fire Monday with two helicopters, four dozers and 5 engines.

The Sawtooth National Forest Fire Area Closure remains in effect.

