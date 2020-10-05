Low humidity increases activity in Badger Fire

The bridge to the Harrington Fork Trailhead burned out during the Badger Fire in the south hills, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Rock Creek Canyon south of Hansen.
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS
HANSEN — The Badger Fire is now 94% contained after burning 90,143 acres as of Monday.
Activity on the fire picked up Sunday afternoon with some interior pockets burning.
With temperatures expected to remain higher than normal and relative humidity remaining very low, more active interior burning is expected Monday. Ground crews and aircraft will continue to work active areas, as well as patrolling and monitoring containment lines. The repair group continues to improve roads, repair trails, remove hazard trees, and repair dozer lines.
A high pressure system remains in place until Saturday afternoon. Until them, expect clear but smokey skies and higher than normal temperatures with very low relative humidity in the afternoons. Winds are expected to become gusty in the afternoons, reaching 20 mph in some areas.
There were 158 people working the fire Monday with two helicopters, four dozers and 5 engines.
The Sawtooth National Forest Fire Area Closure remains in effect.
A firefighting truck pulling a trailer with ATVs descends Rock Creek Road among burned trees, grasses and sage brush from the Badger Fire in the South Hills Thursday south of Hansen.
Parts of the Schipper Campground in Rock Creek Canyon was burned by the Badger Fire in the South Hills, as seen Thursday partially burning the entrance sign to the campground. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres.
The Third Fork Trailhead sign remains standing, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 after the Badger Fire moved through the south hills burning over 89,000 acres of forest, sage brush and grass in the south hills south of Hansen.
The fire line of the Badger Fire stops at the bottom of the hills near the mouth of Rock Creek Canyon, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 south of Hansen. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres.
The bridge to the Harrington Fork Trailhead burned out during the Badger Fire in the south hills, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Rock Creek Canyon south of Hansen.
The sign to the Harrington Fork Trailhead burned out during the Badger Fire in the south hills, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Rock Creek Canyon south of Hansen.
The Badger Fire burned sage brush, grass and trees on either side of Rock Creek Road, as seen on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, including portions near the mouth of Rock Creek Canyon south of Hansen. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres.
The contrast between burned and not burned trees from the Badger Fire, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, is abundant along Rock Creek Canyon in the south hills south of Hansen.
An empty bottle lays burned in an area charred by the Badger Fire in Rock Creek Canyon, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres of trees, sage brush and grasses.
Campsite No. 2 at the Schipper Campground in Rock Creek Canyon was damaged by the Badger Fire, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, including the entrance sign and part of a picnic table. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres of trees, sage brush and grasses.
The Badger Fire burned sage brush, grass and trees on either side of Rock Creek Road, as seen on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, including portions near the mouth of Rock Creek Canyon south of Hansen. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres.
Parts of the Schipper Campground in Rock Creek Canyon was burned by the Badger Fire in the south hills, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, partially burning the entrance sign to the campground. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres.
A picnic bench at one of the campsites at Schipper Campground in Rock Creek Canyon, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, was burned by the Badger Fire south of Hansen. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres.
The burned down remnants of an outhouse from the Badger Fire in the south hills, as seen Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, was one of several smaller out buildings that were either damaged or destroyed in the fire.
The fire line can be seen near a ranch building near the mouth of Rock Creek Canyon, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 south of Hansen. The fire has burned over 89,000 acres and 91% contained.
A plane drops fire retardant on the Badger Fire in this photo released Saturday.
Two Bombardier Super Scoopers pull water from Murtaugh Lake Thursday to use on the Badger Fire.
The Badger Fire partially burned the Schipper Campground, but some facilities in the area were saved, the Sawtooth National Forest said.
In this photo posted to InciWeb Monday, members of the Centennial T2IA hand crew mops up along the fireline in Division B of the Badger Fire.
The Badger Fire has burned an estimated 89,090 acres as of Monday morning.
Firefighters clear vegetation near the Badger Fire on Monday.
A helicopter tanker drops water onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
A helicopter tanker drops water onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday near Hansen.
A helicopter tanker flies overhead heading to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
A helicopter tanker flies overhead heading to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
A helicopter tanker lifts water from a lake and heads to drop its payload onto a section of the Badger Fire south of Foothills Road Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 near Hansen.
The Badger Fire burns Friday evening near a farm in Cassia County south of Foothill Road and west of Dry Creek.
Smoke from the Badger Fire is visible from Hansen Friday afternoon.
Courtesy TFFD
Twin Falls firefighters were deployed to the Badger Fire.
One of two light aircraft helping with the efforts to contain the Badger Fire in the South Hills files among cloudy and smoky skies Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Smoke and flames rise from the timber and sage brush in the distance from the Badger Fire in the South Hills on Friday. The fire jumped over Rock Creek Road early Friday, and a mandatory evacuation of the area was ordered.
A Rock Creek Fire District engine exits Rock Creek Canyon during mandatory evacuations of residents in the area while the Badger Fire moved closer to homes Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 south of Hansen.
John Peterson attends to a horse after being evacuated from Rock Creek Canyon due to the spreading Badger Fire on Friday south of Hansen.
A pickup truck pulling a trailer with a horse exits off Rock Creek Road during an evacuation of Rock Creek Canyon with the Badger Fire spreading closer to homes, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 south of Hansen. The horse was stabled at the Rock Creek General Store.
A Twin Falls Sheriff deputy talks with a local resident at the base of Rock Creek Canyon during the evaction of the area due to the Badger Fire in the South Hills, Friday, Sept. 8, 2020 south of Hansen.
A Twin Falls Sheriff deputy talks with a local resident at the base of Rock Creek Canyon during the evaction of the area due to the Badger Fire in the South Hills, Friday, Sept. 8, 2020 south of Hansen.
A Twin Falls Sheriff deputy directs traffic at the base of Rock Creek Canyon during the evaction of the area due to the Badger Fire in the South Hills, Friday, Sept. 8, 2020 south of Hansen.
A pickup truck pulling a trailer nears the exit of Rock Creek Road during an evacuation of Rock Creek Canyon, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 south of Hansen.
Disaster Action Team members Sandy Harnar, left, and Beverly Beem, right, sit ready to check people displaced by the Badger Fire in Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
A toiletry bag and stuffed animal sit ready to be handed out to community members that had to evacuate their homes because of the Badger Fire on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
Diana Ochsner, disaster action relief coordinator for south-central Idaho, talks about the procedure of checking in to the temporary shelter Friday at Eastside Southern Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Because of COVID-19, those evacuated due to the Badger Fire will be placed in hotel rooms instead of a group shelter.
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
A roadblock stops vehicles from driving towards Magic Mountain Ski Resort because of the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, from the peak of Mount Harrison in Albion.
A roadblock stops vehicles from driving towards Magic Mountain Ski Resort because of the Badger Fire on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, near Kimberly.
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday near Kimberly.
Smoke can be seen rising from the Badger Fire on Thursday near Kimberly.
The Badger Fire, seen in this aerial photo from Tuesday, continues to burn in southwest Cassia County.
This aerial photo shows the Badger Fire burning in the South Hills on Tuesday.
The Badger Fire, seen here on Monday evening, is burning southwest of Oakley.
A firefighter walks on Idaho 21 toward the Trap Fire, which ignited near Stanley on Sept. 14. Part of Idaho 21 was closed due to fire activity.
The Badger Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres in Cassia County as of Tuesday morning.
The Badger Fire has burned more than 5,500 acres in Cassia County as of Monday.
Gov. Brad Little talks with Bobbi Filbert, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, about the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Incident Commander Sam Hicks updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Kim Smolt, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, goes over the map to explain where the Badger Fire is contained Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
An operations map of the Badger Fire sits on display Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Gov. Brad Little meets with county commissioners and firefighters to get an update on the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Gov. Brad Little listens to an update on the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Gov. Brad Little arrives on a Black Hawk helicopter to be updated on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Incident Commander Sam Hicks updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Bobbi Filbert, public information officer for Great Basin Team 5, updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Incident Commander Sam Hicks updates Gov. Brad Little and county commissioners on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
Gov. Brad Little arrives on a Black Hawk helicopter to be updated on the status of the Badger Fire on Wednesday at the Oakley Municipal Airport in Oakley.
