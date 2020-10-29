Lost loved ones remembered with Lights for Life Tree

BURLEY — Intermountain Homecare and Hospice and Cassia Regional Hospital will continue a 24 year long tradition with its event to remember people’s lost loved ones during the holiday season.
The celebration will look slightly different this year. Instead of Lights for Life, an Evening of Remembrance, it will change to Lights of Life, Season of Remembrance, where the community is invited to honor and remember lost loved ones by placing a white ribbon on the memorial tree in front of the hospital. The ribbons will be available inside the front entry breezeway of the hospital during the month of November.
The evergreen tree represents the love that lives on after death, the lights on the tree represent the many people that were loved and lost through death and each white ribbon represents a special loved one.
For questions, call Marcie or Carey at 208-678-8844 or Martha at 208-677-6581.
