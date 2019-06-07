Joan Parr celebration of life

A celebration of life will be held for Joan Parr at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Christian, Praise Chapel Church, 1100 8th St., Rupert. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Cassia County or Minidoka County 4-H programs or to the Paul Congregational Church. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, Rupert. Joan and her family requested no viewing prior to the service.