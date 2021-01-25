Legion Act: ‘Peacetime’ veterans now eligible for the American Legion

PAUL — There was a time when the American Legion was meant for just “Wartime Veterans.”
The American Legion’s founding fathers believed, “a veteran is a veteran,” an axiom that has held true throughout the organization’s more than century of service. Some veterans were ineligible to join because of the war eras that were defined by Congress.
Memberships in traditional veterans service organizations has declined over the past several decades as members’ age and pass away, and veterans of recent conflicts have sought out other groups or social organizations. Last year, however, Veterans of Foreign Wars reversed that trend, adding nearly 25,000 new members, according to VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence.
While the VFW has different origins and different membership requirements from the American Legion, the changes to the American Legion’s eligibility may bolster its ranks as well
The American Legion’s eligibility criteria states that veterans must have served during “wartime.” When Congress decides the U.S. is no longer in a state of war, the Legion’s membership eligibility period will close. This no longer applies.
“Finally Congress has acknowledged the service and sacrifice of at least 1,600 veterans who died or were wounded in previously undeclared periods of war,” said American Legion National Judge Advocate Kevin Bartlett. “This new law honors the memories of those veterans while allowing other veterans from those previously undeclared eras to receive all the American Legion benefits they have earned through their service.”
On July 30, 2019, The Legion Act was signed into law, which extended the ongoing declared period of war back to Dec. 7, 1941. The Legion Act now honors thousand of veterans who were killed or wounded on duty during periods of unrecognized war.
What this means is that any veteran with an honorable discharge who served since the Pearl Harbor was attacked is now eligible to join the American Legion. New members can now join the nation’s largest and most influential veterans organizations, and enjoy the rewards of membership. The American Legion needs you.
American Legion Post 77 invites all eligible veterans, Sons of American Legion, Women’s Auxiliary, and Legion Riders, to join the post to help in the many activities it supports locally. The post meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Wilbur C. Hall in Paul. For more information call Commander Wyatt Saunders or Adjutant Damian D. Rodriguez 208-679-2550.
Damian Rodriguez is a retired U.S. Air Force master sergeant.