Legion Act: ‘Peacetime’ veterans now eligible for the American Legion

PAUL — There was a time when the American Legion was meant for just “Wartime Veterans.”

The American Legion’s founding fathers believed, “a veteran is a veteran,” an axiom that has held true throughout the organization’s more than century of service. Some veterans were ineligible to join because of the war eras that were defined by Congress.

Memberships in traditional veterans service organizations has declined over the past several decades as members’ age and pass away, and veterans of recent conflicts have sought out other groups or social organizations. Last year, however, Veterans of Foreign Wars reversed that trend, adding nearly 25,000 new members, according to VFW National Commander B.J. Lawrence.

While the VFW has different origins and different membership requirements from the American Legion, the changes to the American Legion’s eligibility may bolster its ranks as well

The American Legion’s eligibility criteria states that veterans must have served during “wartime.” When Congress decides the U.S. is no longer in a state of war, the Legion’s membership eligibility period will close. This no longer applies.