Learning from the past: Cassia fourth graders visit Living Idaho History Day

Bristol said they are looking for more community volunteers for next year’s event, including someone to present the state’s Latino history.

Fourth grader Braden Campbell, from Raft River, peered into a jar of freshly churned butter after students helped University of Idaho Cassia County 4-H Coordinator Rosie Davids shake it until it was softly spreadable.

“This event teaches kids the history of Idaho and gives pride in their community,” Davids said. “It is one of the most fun things we do all year.”

Volunteer Linda Holt whipped up Dutch oven apple and peach crisp so the students could experience cooking in a large iron pot with coals.

“A lot of these kids would never get a chance to do these kinds of things,” Holt said.

Parent Sami Evans, of Raft River said it is a great real-life experience for the students.

Raft River Teacher Jill Smith said Idaho history is taught in the fourth grade so as a class they will refer back to the living history day all year.

“It is something the students talk about all year and they get to learn new skills that are really old skills,” she said.

Smith plans to incorporate some of the skills the students learned during the event into lesson plans, some of which will encompass both Idaho history and science.

