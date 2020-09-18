Learning from the past: Cassia fourth graders visit Living Idaho History Day

BURLEY — Cassia County School District’s fourth graders sampled a bit of the past Thursday during the district’s annual Living Idaho History Day at the Cassia County Fairgrounds.
Some 400 students from 17 classrooms were bused to the fairgrounds, where they made rope, churned butter, visited an old Idaho school house, learned about ghost towns and apple agriculture and toured the Cassia County Historical Society Museum.
Eighteen stations were set up and each class picked 10 to visit, said Mary Lynne Bristol, co-coordinator of the event.
At lunchtime the students were fed a pioneer lunch with chili and apple cobbler.
“No one wanted to let this die,” Bristol said about the event, which uses community volunteers to teach the stations.
“When I first mentioned it this year, I thought it would be a big no due to COVID-19. But everyone really rallied behind it.”
Some new stations were added this year after other presenters opted out for health or other reasons. New stations included the county commissioners and sheriff, which replaced a mountain man presentation and gold panning.
Other new events included apple farming and irrigation, Bristol said.
“We have really added a lot of classes over the year. The first year we had 12,” she said.
Bristol said they are looking for more community volunteers for next year’s event, including someone to present the state’s Latino history.
Fourth grader Braden Campbell, from Raft River, peered into a jar of freshly churned butter after students helped University of Idaho Cassia County 4-H Coordinator Rosie Davids shake it until it was softly spreadable.
“This event teaches kids the history of Idaho and gives pride in their community,” Davids said. “It is one of the most fun things we do all year.”
Volunteer Linda Holt whipped up Dutch oven apple and peach crisp so the students could experience cooking in a large iron pot with coals.
“A lot of these kids would never get a chance to do these kinds of things,” Holt said.
Parent Sami Evans, of Raft River said it is a great real-life experience for the students.
Raft River Teacher Jill Smith said Idaho history is taught in the fourth grade so as a class they will refer back to the living history day all year.
“It is something the students talk about all year and they get to learn new skills that are really old skills,” she said.
Smith plans to incorporate some of the skills the students learned during the event into lesson plans, some of which will encompass both Idaho history and science.
