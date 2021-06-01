 Skip to main content
Lawsuit against Burley assisted living center dismissed
0 comments
Lawsuit against Burley assisted living center dismissed

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

BURLEY — A civil lawsuit against a Burley assisted living and memory care center was dismissed with prejudiced after the plaintiff’s attorney withdrew from the case and they failed to respond to the court with a new attorney.

The lawsuit was filed last fall by a family who said Highland Estates, Burley Operations, LLC and Milestone Retirement Communities LLC failed to call an ambulance for woman resident after family members requested it, according to court records.

The resident later died at the hospital.

Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe dismissed the case with prejudice April 6 after the plaintiff’s attorney withdrew from the case in February. The ruling means the case cannot be filed again.

The plaintiffs had 20 days to appear in court through a new attorney or file paperwork to represent themselves in court after the attorney withdrew from the case.

