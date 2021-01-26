Kicking the can: New Rupert plant offers beans in a new way

Huff has been working on the project since 2018 — but had been toying with the idea for 10 years.

She wanted to develop a product using a crop her husband, Robert Huff of Paul, grows.

“I kept playing around with the idea until I couldn’t ignore it anymore,” Huff said.

Huff sold her partnership in a produce company, where she worked as a marketing director, to fund the venture.

It’s a long road to develop a food product, which requires many steps including rigorous food safety testing, she said.

During processing, the beans are soaked overnight, kettle cooked and packaged fresh. The beans can then be boiled, steamed or microwaved and are packaged in BPA-free plastic with a use-by-date that extends 45 days from production. If someone wants them to keep longer than that, Huff said, they can pop them in the freezer.

“I want them to be sold in the supermarket by the chopped salad kits,” Huff said. “I want people to stop thinking about canned beans and use fresh beans in their diets.”

New opportunities