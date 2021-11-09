 Skip to main content
Jury trial set for Burley woman in attempted murder case

Mildred Nineth Hope

BURLEY — A March 2022 jury trial is set for a Burley woman who police said tried to kill her husband by putting a garbage bag over his head.

A jury trial for Mildred Nineth Hope is set for 8:30 a.m. March 9 in Cassia County District Court.

Hope was charged in September with felony attempted first-degree murder, attempted strangulation and destruction alteration or concealment of evidence.

Hope’s husband, who is partially paralyzed from a stroke, took a nap in a reclining chair in the couple’s living room. When he awoke, he said, Hope had placed a plastic garbage bag over his head. When he made a hole in the bag, Hope repositioned it and continued to try to suffocate him, police said.

He broke free from her by digging his heels into the footrest and breaking the chair.

