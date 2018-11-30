Try 1 month for 99¢
Lopez-Serrano
Denis Lopez-Serrano talks with his attorney Nathan Rivera during a preliminary hearing July 18 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

RUPERT— A first-degree murder trial for a former Nampa man accused of shooting and killing a Minidoka man has been bumped to May.

Denis O. Lopez-Serrano, 22, is also charged with attempted murder and two counts of first-degree kidnapping in connection with the shooting.

Lopez-Serrano was charged after police said he shot and killed 42-year-old Rafael Gil Vargas.

The jury trial, which was scheduled in January, has been moved to 9 a.m. May 14 at Minidoka County District Court.

Police said Lopez-Serrano lured former girlfriend Nallely Vargas out of her Minidoka home on April 28 and then waited on a road to kill her. The woman arrived with her father, Rafael Gil Vargas.

Lopez-Serrano shot Rafael Gil Serrano three times, fatally wounding him, police said. Then he shot Nallely Vargas in the hand and took her to a remote location where he said he was going to kill her and dump both bodies.

Vargas said during a preliminary hearing that she talked Lopez-Serrano out of killing her by telling him she would make up a story about another man shooting them and that she would not turn him over to police, which she later did.

Lopez-Serrano has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

