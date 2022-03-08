Jumping right in: New Heyburn police chief is on the job

HEYBURN — New Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto spent his first weeks on duty going over the systems and procedures in place at the station and making plans for improvements along with working weekend graveyard patrol shifts with his officers to get to know them and the community.

“I think he’s the man for the job, and we really got a good one when we hired him,” Heyburn Mayor Dick Galbraith said. “He came into a bad situation and I told him it will be a challenge, but he’s up to that challenge.”

The city removed the former police chief from his position after he was investigated by the Idaho State Police, even though no charges were filed against him.

The department was without its top leadership for months.

The seven officer team, which includes the chief, is still down one officer. The department also has one non-sworn-in employee who handles records and code enforcement.

Bertalotto said the officers were lacking essential equipment and other gear, like body cameras, needs to be replaced soon.

“Body cams are essential,” he said. “They keep officers and the public accountable and honest.”

On Thursday afternoon, Bertalotto unloaded surplus laptops for patrol cars, duty belts, flashlights and traffic cones from his pickup and took them into the station. He picked up the items on his days off after they were donated by Idaho State Police, Emmett Police Department and Idaho Transportation Department.

He will pick up another load of items that include filing cabinets soon.

Bertalotto came to Heyburn from the Emmett Police Department, where he had worked since 2011.

He began his career while a high school student as a part-time jail tech in Payette County. He worked for the University of Idaho in campus safety and risk management and later in Emmett as a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective and administrative sergeant.

Raised in a family with members in law enforcement, he became interested in the profession at age 11 after a positive encounter with an Idaho Department of Fish and Game law enforcement officer during a camping trip.

Emmett, with 6,770 people, has slightly more than twice the population of Heyburn, at 3,320.

The challenges at the two smaller-sized city departments are very similar, Bertalotto said. Some of the challenges include keeping up-to-date equipment and maintaining a vehicle fleet along with adopting Idaho’s best practices that span administrative procedures to communicating with the public and recruiting and retaining officers — all on a modest budget.

Bertalotto has problem-solving experience in all those areas.

In his former job as an administrative sergeant, he tackled upgrading a vehicle fleet that was “in a shambles,” he said.

They had old Ford Crown Victoria patrol cars with peeling paint and yellowed light bars, he said.

“There was a real problem with public perception, people saw us as not being professional. They thought we were a Barney Fife organization and yet we had good people with education and experience,” Bertalotto said.

He researched options used by other departments and presented Emmett with a leasing proposal that solved the problem. He intends to see if a similar solution for an aging vehicle fleet will be viable for Heyburn.

Bertalotto also spent time last week touring the Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s evidence room to research how they operate it.

One challenge will be overcoming “an attitude of this is how we have always done things,” Bertalotto said.

Bertalotto, a history buff, said the Heyburn police department was established in 1972. Art McGill was the first village marshal for the town and he started working in the city’s street department in 1963.

You have to know where you came from to know where you’re going, he said.

“I’m excited about moving forward and getting good things accomplished,” Heyburn Officer Noah Shiner said.

Bertalotto said he would like to host training opportunities for other agencies, which would provide opportunities to showcase the city and the department to potential recruits.

Recruitment and retention of officers is always challenging, especially in small cities, but Mini-Cassia offers a quality of life that can be a selling point, he said.

Bertalotto plans to put hiring standards in place and assemble a promotion board with people from across the valley, to reward employee hard work and increase retention, which saves money.

The City of Heyburn is growing, he said, and it will a necessary for the police department to grow along with it.

“I have a solid team here,” Bertalotto said. “And there are a lot of things that Heyburn is doing well. I want to take this team and build on it.”

