Julie's Clothes for Kids helps 200 children shop for school

Young Automotive Group Manager Bruce Breshears said the school districts select the students for the program.

“It’s really nice that we don’t have to do that,” Breshears said.

The program was established after Breshears’s wife, Julie, passed away in 2018.

“This is so awesome. It allows the community to come together,” Breshears said. “It brings a tear to your eye, it really does.”

The children were also able to choose a donated book. Walmart discounted clothing for the event and provided the group with special checkout registers.

“The event provides a way for people to give back to the community,” he said.

Volunteer Ellie Darrington said she lost a sister when she was younger and Julie Breshears was a person who helped her navigate her grief.

“I also love these little kids. They get so excited,” Darrington said.

Volunteer Carol Nye, an Albion Telephone Company employee, said the event provides “a great opportunity for people to serve.”

Foundation board member Niki Ramsey said she’s participated in it for three years, but this was the first time she got to help a child shop.