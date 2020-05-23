Judicial commission selects 5 candidates to interview for Minidoka magistrate judge seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Fifth Judicial District Magistrates Commission has narrowed a list to five judge candidates to replace retiring Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Rick Bollar.

Candidates that will interview for the judgeship on June 5 are Douglas G. Abenroth of Burley from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Jennifer Dockter of Rupert from 10:35 to 11:05 a.m., Robert S. Hemsley of Rupert from 11:10 to 11:40 a.m., Tyler Rands of Twin Falls from 11:55 a.m. to 12:25 p.m., and Andrew M. Wayment of Idaho Falls from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

The interviews will be held at the Sherman J. Bellwood Judicial Building’s district courtroom at 715 G. St.

Fifth District Trial Court Administrator Shelli Tubbs said in a prior interview with the Times-News that the pandemic caused a delay in the selection process to replace Bollar, who will retire June 1.

The interviews are open to the public and people in attendance must comply with the Idaho Supreme Court’s order for emergency reduction in court services and limitation of access to court facilities, which requires people to wear masks covering their nose and mouth at the court facility, maintain an appropriate social distance of at least 6 feet from all people not living in their household.