BURLEY — Jim and Jackie Gibson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 8.
Their daughter and son-in-law Dina and Ty Erling, along with their granddaughters Taylor and Blayke, invite you to join them in celebrating the occasion.
The open house celebration will start at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at Morey’s Steakhouse. Family and friends are welcome to stop by and congratulate them and raise a glass to many more.
The Gibsons vowed to love, honor and cherish one another at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 8, 1968.
Using a heap of love, a fantastic sense of humor and an adventurous outlook on life, Jim and Jackie crushed a goal many only dream to achieve. They have truly set the bar with their love and appreciation of one another for 50 years.
