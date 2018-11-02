Try 1 month for 99¢
BURLEY — Jim and Jackie Gibson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 8.

Their daughter and son-in-law Dina and Ty Erling, along with their granddaughters Taylor and Blayke, invite you to join them in celebrating the occasion.

The open house celebration will start at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, at Morey’s Steakhouse. Family and friends are welcome to stop by and congratulate them and raise a glass to many more.

The Gibsons vowed to love, honor and cherish one another at the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 8, 1968.

Using a heap of love, a fantastic sense of humor and an adventurous outlook on life, Jim and Jackie crushed a goal many only dream to achieve. They have truly set the bar with their love and appreciation of one another for 50 years.

