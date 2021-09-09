Investigators describe 'strange' marriage that preceded murder

Cassia County Detective Jason Rogers described how the home was in disarray. “It looked like someone tried to make it look like a burglary occurred,” Rogers said.

The only item missing from the home was Murphy’s shotgun, he said, which was never found.

Whitney’s purse was in plain sight of the murder scene and a safe with money inside had not been taken.

A farm manager also testified that the farm office was “ransacked” with drawers pulled out, but nothing appeared to be missing.

Nearby neighbors, Levi Bodily and his girlfriend Maria Ramirez, both testified about the shotgun blasts that came through their window as the couple laid in bed.

Maria said Murphy had been in their basement bedroom while he was at their home during a tornado warning and knew the layout of the room, something few people knew.

Rogers said two types of shotgun shells that matched shells at the crime scene were also found in the backseat of Murphy’s pickup.