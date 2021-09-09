Investigators describe 'strange' marriage that preceded murder

BURLEY — A decision whether to bind a Cassia County murder case against Jimmy Lee Murphy over to district court was delayed Thursday after the judge and members of the public heard more than seven hours of testimony during a preliminary hearing.
When court convened during the morning session, Murphy’s attorney, Timothy Schneider, asked that the public and testifying officers be barred from the hearing to prevent contaminating a jury and possibly not giving Murphy a fair trial.
Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen argued that a good system had been put in place to screen jurors during a recent high profile case.
Cassia County Magistrate Judge Blaine Cannon denied the request to ban the public, including the press and Whitney’s family, but allowed the motion to exclude testifying officers from the courtroom prior to their testimony.
Murphy, who was allowed to appear in court dressed in street clothing, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Whitney Murphy, 26, on Oct. 26, 2014, and with attempted murder of a neighbor whose basement bedroom window was shot on the same night.
Cannon listened to testimony from the county coroner, who described how Whitney was shot with a 12-gauge shotgun, first in the arm, then in the shoulder and finally, fatally in the head.
Cassia County Detective Jason Rogers described how the home was in disarray. “It looked like someone tried to make it look like a burglary occurred,” Rogers said.
The only item missing from the home was Murphy’s shotgun, he said, which was never found.
Whitney’s purse was in plain sight of the murder scene and a safe with money inside had not been taken.
A farm manager also testified that the farm office was “ransacked” with drawers pulled out, but nothing appeared to be missing.
Nearby neighbors, Levi Bodily and his girlfriend Maria Ramirez, both testified about the shotgun blasts that came through their window as the couple laid in bed.
Maria said Murphy had been in their basement bedroom while he was at their home during a tornado warning and knew the layout of the room, something few people knew.
Rogers said two types of shotgun shells that matched shells at the crime scene were also found in the backseat of Murphy’s pickup.
When Murphy was interviewed at the sheriff’s office, Rogers said, Murphy told police he’d been home alone most of the day, had gone out hunting doves, which explained the gunpowder residue on his hands and that he went to check a pivot and wash mud from the undercarriage of his truck prior to finding police officers at his house.
FBI Special Agent Ryan O’Neil said he’d examined hundreds of pages of texts from Whitney’s phone and many of them were her asking her husband’s permission to do something that a spouse wouldn’t have to normally ask about, like going to yard sales or having lunch with her parents. Often, he said, Murphy told his wife no.
“There were a lot of those and for me, I thought it was strange,” O’Neil said.
Often he said, Whitney would try to be affectionate or romantic via text with Murphy and he seemed “disinterested” or gave a cold response.
Murphy had also taken out a life insurance policy on Whitney.
Schneider objected to Larsen’s questioning several times, including a time he argued O’Neil was not qualified to characterize the Murphy’s marriage. Cannon sustained that objection.
After asking court staff to stay after hours to finish the testimony, Cannon said the closing arguments would be scheduled on another day and he needed time to review all the evidence before making a decision.
The hearing will resume at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 23
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 16
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 9
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 2
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MIRANDAJO FLORIS GOLEN
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1997
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Auburn
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTACE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and, PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted April 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 21
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted March 14
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 10.