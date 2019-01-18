BURLEY — A Rupert man died at a hospital while in the custody of the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.
Thomas M. Rettew, 38, died at Cassia Regional Hospital at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office.
Rettew’s death is under investigation by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Critical Incident Task Force.
The task force investigates the deaths of inmates that occur while they are in the custody of the jail.
Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center officials will not make further statements regarding the incident pending the conclusion of the investigation, the statement said.
