Idaho Supreme Court to appoint special committee to improve processes and judicial recruitment

BURLEY — The Idaho Supreme Court will appoint a special committee to look at ways to improve judicial recruitment and examine the Idaho Judicial Council processes, according to a statement from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.

Since the 1960s, the state has used a “thoughtful and deliberative” committee to find, propose, consider and adopt changes impacting the makeup and functioning of the courts, the statement says.

The court, Idaho State Bar, and the public have raised new concerns and all three branches of government will participate in a committee to collect data and study the issues, Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan said in a Feb. 28 letter to Gov. Brad Little, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder, R-Boise, and House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.

“We want to avoid piecemeal changes, which could inadvertently create unintended consequences on our recruitment and judicial selection processes,” Bevan said in the letter.

Bevan asked them to submit two nominations each for the committee. Two members each from the public and Idaho State Bar, a district judge and a magistrate judge will also be appointed.

