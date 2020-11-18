Idaho Rural Health Association honors Health Heroes

RUPERT —Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s Bart Hanson was named as one of six Idaho Rural Health Heroes on Nov. 19 during a virtual awards celebration.

The awards are given on National Rural Health Day in Idaho to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, program administrators and health care providers who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities. The nominations described their contributions as advocates, educators, collaborators, communicators and innovators.

Hanson is a laboratory manager at MMH. While it has been a trying year for many in the field, Hanson has gone above and beyond to serve the community, the nomination said.

He recognized the need for COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic and acquired the necessary lab equipment and testing supplies for the critical access hospital in Rupert. He then led employee reduction efforts to identify and treat patients with the virus.

Hanson believes that working at a rural hospital is all about the patient, and it shows in his willingness to get whatever is needed, no matter the day of the week or time of day. The outcome of such effort is always the best reward, he said.

Idaho Rural Health Association is a nonprofit membership organization that provides a voice on rural health issues through advocacy, collaboration, communication and education. The organization helps health professionals, the community and health care organizations to work together to identify and find solutions to rural health problems.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0