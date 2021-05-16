I-84 exit and part of Idaho 25 west of Paul to close for 10 days

PAUL — Exit 201 on Interstate 84 will close on Tuesday for 10 days as construction begins to resurface 8 miles of Idaho Highway 25 from the I-84 interchange to Paul.

All ramps at exit 201 and Idaho 25 underneath the interstate will be closed from May 18 through May 27 to allow crews to reconstruct the roadway. Drivers on I-84 will need to use exits 194 or 208 during this time. County roads will not be affected.

“Closing the ramps and a small section of Idaho 25 underneath the interstate will allow our crews to safely and efficiently complete work in the area,” ITD Project Manager Sam Purser said. “This project will provide a better driving surface for motorists and help extend the life of the roadway.”

Work on Idaho 25 north of the interchange will also start on Monday. This work will reduce the highway to one lane during working hours, which are scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of working hours, all lanes will be open.

Construction will take until August to complete.

This closure was originally expected to take place from May 15 through May 25 but will now occur at a later date. Residents may have received a postcard with the original anticipated dates.

