Howell wildfire burning near Pomerelle expected to be contained by 9 p.m.

ALBION — Firefighters will continue to battle a human-caused wildfire at Howell Canyon on Thursday.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office closed Howell Canyon Road, and nearby campers were evacuated.

Estimated containment is at 9 p.m. Thursday and the fire is expected to be under control by 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire, about 4 miles east of Pomerelle, is so far not a threat to the ski resort, forest service spokesperson Julie Thomas said.

Resources on Thursday will focus on Connor Ridge, trying to protect structures and logging operations.

The fire started at about 11:51 a.m. on Wednesday on the Minidoka Ranger District, Albion Division of the Sawtooth National Forest, 15 miles southeast of Burley.

The fire is burning in timber, grass and brush and has burnt 342 acres. On Thursday morning it was 10 percent contained.

A large portion of the fire is burning in brush and grass, so the area of containment is expected to grow on Thursday.

Crews battling the blaze include 100 personnel, two dozers, six engines, a water tender, three helicopters and other aerial resources.

