Horsley set to retire from Zions Bank, open house planned

BURLEY — Zions Bank will host an open house for Scott Horsley from 2 - 4:30 p.m. March 31.

The public is invited and there will be light refreshments.

Horsley will retire on April 1 after a career that spanned more than four decades in banking.

Horsley began his career in 1977 as a part-time teller and loan collector at Walker Bank while still just a student at Utah State University and in 1980, he was promoted to loan officer. He spent the majority of his career at D.L. Evans Bank in Burley, where he was executive vice president and chief credit officer before joining Zions Bank as commercial banking regional director for Central Idaho in 2018.

Active in the community, Horsley is past president of the Burley Kiwanis Club and has been involved in the organization for more than 31 years, currently serving on the board of directors. He has been a part of the of the Cassia County 4H/FFA Market Animal Sale Committee for more than 25 years and currently serves as president.

Horsley was appointed as a founding director of the Oregon Trail Recreation District and served as president during completion of some of the major projects in the Burley area, including the golf course walking path and the community recreation center.

In retirement, Horsley plans to travel, improve his golf game, take up pickleball and spend time with his wife, Christine, their three grown children and nine grandchildren, all of whom live in Idaho.

“The thing I’ve loved most about banking is working with great people — both fellow employees and clients — as well as the opportunity to give back to my community,” Horsley said. “It’s been wonderful to witness the successes in people’s lives and their businesses. A lot of customers have become lifelong friends.”

