Heyburn's wastewater upgrades near completion

The costs for phase 1 and 2 are $9.6 million. City officials secured $3.1 million in grants shaving off the amount taxpayers will have to fund.

The city also used the same construction company for both phases, which saved the city about $800,000, Morley said.

After the new clarifier is up and running the two old clarifiers will be rehabbed, HDR Engineer Brad Bjerke said.

“That will give the city good redundancy,” he said.

The system’s clarifiers were a point of vulnerability but the upgrade to the plant’s solids drying process was what the city really needed to maintain compliance with the EPA, Bjerke said.

Previously, the solids were placed into bio-bags in pits, which needed to be stirred every day and had to sit for a year drying before it could be hauled to the landfill, Plant Operator Brian Vale said.

The new screw press, which will replace the old drying system, will really cut down on the hours needed to run that portion of waste treatment, he said.

The screw press will allow the city to process the solids immediately and take it to the landfill as needed, Morley said.