Heyburn unveils master plan for riverfront park

“The Heyburn side of the river is really shallow,” Morley said.

Each section will be interspersed with land that is left in native vegetation to maintain a natural look, he said, and two wetland areas will be maintained.

“We want to improve what we have there with the park and walking path and make it a place where people can get to the river to fish or swim or watch the boat races and Fourth of July fireworks,” Morley said.

The plan includes installing multiple new pavilions, including seven small ones, one medium and one large. The pavilions will have barbecue grills and there will be more lighting installed in the park.

“I just want everyone to be clear,” Morley said. “There will be broadband access at the park and WiFi cameras installed.”

The cameras will have the ability to record images.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There has been vandalism at the park in the past, he said, including a restroom that was tipped over and boards that were kicked off the historic bridge on the walking path. The bridge is a piece of the old Montgomery Bridge that was dismantled several years ago in Minidoka County.

“If the community buys into the project, they will support it and take ownership of it,” Morley said.