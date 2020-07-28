Heyburn sewer clarifier overflows, discharges into Snake River

Kelly said families who live downstream have children and she has grandchildren who often visit.

The spillage contained the biological “bugs” that break down the waste, city officials said. Staff were able to contain enough biological material at the ultra-violet station that the biological material will be replenished and there will not be a cost to city to replace it.

But, Justesen said, the city may face a Department of Environmental Quality fine from the spill.

Justesen said the city is a few months out from getting a new clarifier online that is part of the city’s sewer upgrade project.

A $12.4 million bond for sewer work was approved through judicial confirmation in 2018 after the city faced fines of $53,000 a day for being out of compliance. The project ultimately did not cost that much due to the city combining the bond money with grants, saving taxpayer dollars.

Citizens will only have to pay back a little more than $5.5 million of the costs due to grants.

“This really puts an exclamation point on the fact that this project should have been done years ago,” Justesen said. “This upgrade is so needed.”