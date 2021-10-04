Heyburn police chief has been on paid administrative leave since March, officials mum as to why

HEYBURN — The city's police chief has been placed on administrative leave, but city officials are declining to say much about the issue.

“It’s a personnel issue,” Heyburn Mayor Dick Galbraith said.

Dan Bristol went to work for Rupert’s police department in 1994 and moved to the Heyburn Police Department in 1998. He became chief in 2009.

Galbraith said Bristol was placed on paid administrative leave in March but he declined to confirm or deny if Bristol was under investigation by any other state agency.

“I will tell you that we hope to have resolution on this in another week or so,” Galbraith said.

Bristol declined to comment about being placed on leave.

Galbraith said office clerk Mike Devers has been filling in for Bristol with day-to-day duties at the police department and officer Noah Shiner has been helping him.

The department has five officers available for duty.

"It has been enough to cover the shifts," Galbraith said. "We have been making do and look forward to resolution on this and getting back to normal."

Galbraith said all the police officers are working under his oversight for now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0