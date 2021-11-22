Heyburn officials remove police chief after investigation

HEYBURN — Heyburn city officials removed Dan Bristol as police chief during a special meeting Monday.

The City Council, mayor and other city officials went into an executive session that lasted more than an hour. Upon returning to open session, Mayor Dick Galbraith made a motion to remove Bristol from his post.

City Attorney Paul Ross read the state law that allowed the mayor to remove an appointed person with the approval of three of the four council members.

No charges for Heyburn police chief after ISP investigation No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

Neither the council nor the mayor made any additional comments.

The chief of police is considered a city employee.

After the meeting, Galbraith said the city will immediately post an announcement calling for applications to replace the chief.

Interviews will be set and the mayor will appoint someone to fill the vacancy, with council approval.

Bristol had been on paid leave since March during an internal investigation and later an investigation by the Idaho State Police into alleged misdeeds, including altering employee timecards to save money on overtime, bragging about failing drug tests, shredding information in his own personnel file and changing police reports to reduce or increase charges without the officer’s consent.

After the report was complete, it was sent to the Twin Falls Prosecutor’s Office, which declined to file any charges against Bristol.

Bristol maintained his innocence.

