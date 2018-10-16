RUPERT — A Heyburn man was given a suspended sentence and sent to a therapeutic prison program after pleading guilty to child enticement.
Benjamin J. Rogers, 51, was charged in Minidoka County after he tried to meet a teen for sex and was met by police officers instead on March 21.
He was sentenced Monday to two to five years in prison by a Minidoka County judge but his sentence was suspended and he was placed in the state’s retained jurisdiction program.
Under a plea agreement with the Minidoka County Prosecutor’s Office, Rogers pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police said Rogers had posted online asking if there were any “younger women” interested in being spoiled, court records said.
A Rupert officer working with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes against Children Task Force said he posed as a 15-year-old girl and sent a message to Rogers.
The conversation quickly turned sexual, records said.
Rogers told the undercover officer that he was interested in more than a one-time thing and that he wanted to watch movies, cuddle and buy the girl ice cream. He also listed sexual activities that he wanted to engage in and sent her a partially nude photo of himself.
He arranged to meet the undercover officer at a church parking lot and when police arrested him they found his phone open to the online conversation with the officer.
Rogers told police he was a lonely truck driver looking for companionship and that he was not going to have sex with the girl and that he was just going to explain to her that their conversation was inappropriate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.