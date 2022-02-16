Heyburn man charged in sledgehammer death appears in court without attorney

RUPERT — A Heyburn man charged with first degree murder in a sledgehammer death appeared in court on Wednesday without an attorney.
Kalob W. Morrison, 33, is also charged with evidence destruction, alteration and concealment and failure to notify authorities of a death.
Police say Morrison and his brother Klee Morrison, of Littlefield, Arizona, lured Julio Lopez, 41, of Heyburn, to a residence Jan. 2 and bludgeoned him in the face with a hammer. His body was placed in his vehicle and driven to a remote location bordering Lincoln and Minidoka counties and burned, according to court documents.
A warrant for first degree murder will be issued for Klee Morrison, who is currently being held in federal custody on another matter.
On Wednesday, Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson said he was prepared for a preliminary hearing in the case.
Morrison told Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Doug Abenroth that he had not hired an attorney as he had stated when he was arraigned. After questioning Morrison about his financial ability to hire an attorney, Abenroth appointed a public defender for him.
The hearing was reset for 1:30 p.m. March 9.
During an earlier hearing, Abenroth allowed a temporary order for the redaction of witnesses’ names in the probable cause paperwork.
During the hearing, several witnesses appeared via Zoom on a large screen in the courtroom and Stevenson asked the judge to seal the case entirely.
The motion requires a hearing and will be considered at the preliminary hearing.
Court records said that after Lopez’s body was burned, the evidence, which included human tissue, was also burned in a fire at the Heyburn residence where the death occurred.
