BURLEY — A third suspect was arrested in connection with a stun-gun attack on a woman at a home southeast of Burley.
Ricardo P. Parga-Castillo, 23, of Heyburn, is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, burglary and criminal conspiracy in the Sept. 26 incident where a woman said six people entered a home and used a stun gun on her. She said when she hit the floor, they began hitting and kicking her.
Autumn Dawn Garcia, 26 and Berenice Moreno, 21, both of Burley, were arrested and charged in September with the same charges as Parga-Castillo.
Warrants were issued for three other suspects in the case: Jasmine Lopez, 24 and Alexandro Torrez, 20, both of Burley, and Selina Ortega, 23, of Heyburn.
Parga-Castillo told detectives that he suspected the victim had stolen items from his car and he was upset. He said prior to going to the house, Garcia and Moreno had commented that the woman needed to get “beaten up.”
Parga-Castillo told police he had an expandable baton in his pants pocket when he arrived at the house and he took it out and opened it after they arrived.
He told officers he never hit her. Garcia, Moreno and Ortega, however, went into the bathroom and beat the woman up, he said.
A preliminary hearing in Parga-Castillo’s case is set at 1:30 p.m. in Cassia County Magistrate Court.
Preliminary hearings for Garcia and Moreno are both slated at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 in magistrate court.
The sheriff’s office is still looking for Lopez, Torrez and Ortega. Anyone with information on the wanted suspects should call the sheriff’s office at 208-878-2251, ext. 1.
