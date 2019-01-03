Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLEY — A Heyburn man has been charged with possessing child pornography.

John Russell Godfrey, 51, was arraigned on five felony counts of possession of child sexually exploitative materials on Wednesday in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

Godfrey was charged after officers from the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit received a cyber tip about Godfrey, according to court documents.

Officers spoke with Godfrey at the probation and parole office in Burley. Godfrey was sentenced in 2009 on a charge of lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16.

Godfrey cooperated with the officers, giving them the codes to his cellphone and a tablet that was at his house after giving them consent to search the devices.

He told officers that someone had been sending him pictures, which he had been trying to get rid of, but later said the officers would find child pornography in a “gallery” on his phone.

He also admitted that he had been on the internet and had social media apps, which are prohibited by his probation terms.

The officers found pornographic photos of girls ages 8-15 in his possession.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

