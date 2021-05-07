Heyburn looks to the future with new comprehensive plan

HEYBURN — The city of Heyburn has adopted a new comprehensive plan that will provide guidance for city officials as the community continues to grow.
Heyburn Administrator Tony Morley said the city is required by law to regularly update its comprehensive plan, but the last one was adopted in 2009 — and Heyburn has seen a lot of growth and change since then.
“It gives us a map or an outline of how we want the city to grow and establishes where we want business, industrial and residential areas to be,” Heyburn Mayor Dick Galbraith said.
Galbraith said one of the major changes included adding a few more outlying areas to the plan due to growth in the city.
The City Council unanimously adopted the new plan during its last meeting, on April 28.
The 152-page document was approved after city officials and a committee that included stakeholders and community members, worked on it for the past two years.
The plan establishes goals, like encouraging the development of various land uses that serve a diverse community, providing diverse residential living options within the city and a variety of recreational opportunities and facilities suited for all citizens.
During the process of revising the comprehensive plan several community outreach meetings were held to get comments from the public.
“Almost everyone who left comments put developing the Riverside Park as a priority,” Galbraith said.
The plan contains a series of questions for city officials to answer regarding each topic when passing new regulations or implementing change.
It also establishes an implementation plan for projects tied to growth.
“It really provides a vision for the city,” Morley said. And everything the city does, like establishing or changing zoning ordinances, will be scrutinized to see if it “violates the vision of the city.”
The transportation part of the plan was left untouched, for now.
The city in conjunction with the cities of Paul and Burley, received a $100,000 grant to study the transportation plan and needs in each community to ensure they mesh.
“I think it’s essential for the cities to work together on this,” Galbraith said.
When the study is complete it will be amended into the new comprehensive plan.
Going forward Morley said, the city plans to revisit the plan every couple of years and make amendments to the plan as the city changes.