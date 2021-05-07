Heyburn looks to the future with new comprehensive plan

HEYBURN — The city of Heyburn has adopted a new comprehensive plan that will provide guidance for city officials as the community continues to grow.

Heyburn Administrator Tony Morley said the city is required by law to regularly update its comprehensive plan, but the last one was adopted in 2009 — and Heyburn has seen a lot of growth and change since then.

“It gives us a map or an outline of how we want the city to grow and establishes where we want business, industrial and residential areas to be,” Heyburn Mayor Dick Galbraith said.

Galbraith said one of the major changes included adding a few more outlying areas to the plan due to growth in the city.

The City Council unanimously adopted the new plan during its last meeting, on April 28.

The 152-page document was approved after city officials and a committee that included stakeholders and community members, worked on it for the past two years.

The plan establishes goals, like encouraging the development of various land uses that serve a diverse community, providing diverse residential living options within the city and a variety of recreational opportunities and facilities suited for all citizens.