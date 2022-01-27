Heyburn hires new police chief

HEYBURN — City of Heyburn officials have hired a new police chief.

City Clerk Ashlee Langley said Ryan Bertalotto of Emmett will be sworn in to office during the City Council’s bi-monthly business meeting Feb. 9.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Heyburn City Hall council chambers, 941 18th St.

Mayor Dick Galbraith said Bertalotto was a sergeant with the Emmett Police Department.

“I believe he is currently the No. 3 man in the Emmett Police Department,” Galbraith said.

He was one of four applicants who were interviewed by city staff.

Bertalotto will start the job on Feb. 7.

“There is a two month onboarding processed that will be supervised by our training officers on staff,” Galbraith said.

Bertalotto will replace Dan Bristol, who was fired by the city in November after an Idaho State Police investigation into Bristol's behavior.

After the conclusion of the investigation, the Twin Falls Prosecutor’s Office declined to press any criminal charges.

Bristol maintained his innocence throughout the process.

