HEYBURN — The city donated $1,000 to the OATS Family Center, a nonprofit that provides substance-abuse counseling.
Sally Hall, a licensed substance-abuse counselor at the center said the money will be used to help Mini-Cassia families that are struggling with addiction, mental illness and daily life challenges.
Heyburn Mayor Cleo Gallegos said the city intends to donate to the center every year because all the donations go directly towards serving the community.
Gallegos challenges other cities and community members to make a donation.
Donations can be made at the center, 911 S. U.S. 30, Heyburn, or call 208-679-2273. Donations can also be made at D.L. Evans Bank.
