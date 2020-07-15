Heyburn citizens launch mayor recall petition, mayor responds to allegations

Rosa said he added $50,000 to the legal budget because he fears that issues may arise in the future with how the mayor’s executive powers are being used — when he is not in control of the situation — that may result in lawsuits against the city.

City wastewater project

Petersen said Rosa tried several times to stop or halt work on the city’s sewer project, that he’s withheld information from council that has delayed the project and went directly to the contractor to inform the company how he wanted something done instead of taking the matter to the City Council for a decision.

The project was approved by a judicial confirmation because the city was facing fines of $53,000 a day from the Environmental Protection Agency for being out of compliance.

“He’s determined to block it although the project is funded and in the budget,” Petersen said.

Rosa ran for election on a platform saying he disagreed with the scope of sewer work the city was undertaking and that he did not think the city should have used judicial confirmation to fund it.