Heyburn appoints new council member to fill vacancy created by mayor recall
Tundag

Heyburn Mayor Dick Galbraith appointed Rick Tundag, left, Thursday as a new member of the Heyburn City Council.

 Laurie Welch

HEYBURN — The Heyburn City Council Thursday unanimously approved Mayor Dick Galbraith’s appointment of a new Council member.

Rick Tundag, 45, of Heyburn, was sworn into office by the city clerk.

Tundag is the safety director for Packaging Specialties in Burley.

He will take Galbraith’s seat until the next election. Galbraith was appointed by the City Council to the mayor’s seat after former mayor Mark Rosa was recalled in the November election.

“I’m honored and humbled for this opportunity,” Tundag said after he took his oath of office.

Rick Tundag

Rick Tundag is sworn in as Heyburn city council member on Thursday.

Prior to affirming the mayor’s choice for the council seat, Councilperson Joanne Justesen said she’d like to see the process to fill vacancies amended.

“I’d like to just get this out there. I’d like to see the process changed if the law allows it in the future,” Justesen said.

Justesen suggested changing the procedure to soliciting applications or resumes from citizens interested in the seat so the Council can know something about the person they are approving.

Councilperson Rose Schmitt agreed.

Schmitt would like to have the opportunity to meet the person and ask questions.

“I like the process idea but in this situation, I know Rick,” Councilperson Chad Andersen said. “I trust the mayor in his decision.”

