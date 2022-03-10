Hearing reset for Heyburn man charged in sledgehammer death

RUPERT — A preliminary hearing was reset for a Heyburn man charged with first degree murder in a sledgehammer death.

Kalob W. Morrison, 33, faces additional charges of felony criminal conspiracy and three counts of felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Along with the murder charge he was charged with felony counts of failure to notify authorities of a death and evidence destruction, alteration or concealment.

Morrison has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Morrison was charged after police said he and his brother Klee Morrison, of Littlefield, Arizona, lured Julio Lopez, 41, of Heyburn, to a residence Jan. 2 and bludgeoned him in the face with a hammer and shot him in the back of his head.

His body was placed in his vehicle and driven to a location bordering Lincoln and Minidoka counties and burned, according to court records.

Other evidence of the crime was later burned at the murder scene, records say.

The preliminary hearing is set at 9 a.m. April 27 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court.

A motion to seal the case also remains on the docket.

The preliminary hearing is designed to allow a prosecutor to convince a judge that there is enough evidence in the case to move it to district court.

Morrison appeared in court on Feb. 16 for a preliminary hearing sans a lawyer.

Minidoka Magistrate Judge Doug Abenroth appointed a public defender for him, who later withdrew from the case. A conflict public defender, Daniel Brown, was then appointed to defend him.

The Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson has filed an amended complaint for the criminal conspiracy charges and notice of intent to seek a persistent violator enhancement penalty. The prosecutor’s office will not seek the death penalty in the case.

A first-degree murder warrant will be issued for Klee Morrison, who is currently held on another matter in federal custody.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0