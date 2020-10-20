Harvest Haunt Ghost Tours reveal Rupert's scary secrets

Rupert's Harvest Haunt Ghost Tours

The walking tours, which include stairs, will be held on Oct. 23 and 24 for people ages 16 and up and the $20 tickets can be purchased on the Historic Wilson Theatre’s website.

The 1.5 to 2 hour tours will be given to groups of 20 people. Each group will be led by a guide and there will be storytellers at each of the six locations, including the Wilson Theatre. Guides and storytellers will be in costume.

Each participant will be given a treat bag to collect goodies along the way and hot chocolate. The tours will be held regardless of weather, so dress accordingly and there is no heat at some locations. Headlamps or flashlights are also helpful.