Harvest Haunt Ghost Tours reveal Rupert's scary secrets

RUPERT — There won’t be any jump-and-scare or bloody gore during Rupert’s Harvest Haunt Ghost Tours — but this chance to learn more about some of the historic buildings on the Square includes tales of the hauntings within them.
“The theater is the heart of the town, and it always has been,” said Lori Wilson, chairperson of the Harvest Haunt committee. “And it appears that it has great spirit as well.”
Wilson Theatre Administrator Kris Faux spends a lot of time at the restored theater, but she doesn’t go there alone at night.
On more than one occasion, she’s heard loud white noise, like a radio dial that’s not tuned to a station, emanating from the sound system when all of the master switches are clearly off. And there’s a fire alarm that’s been known to go off behind a locked door.
Although the origins of the events are unknown, Fox said, they have an air of shenanigans about them, which seems in keeping with founder Daniel Wilson’s personality.
One of the eerier theater stories comes from Rupert Police Lt. Jeff McEwen, who recalls an experience he had as an officer in training securing the theater at night after finding an unlocked door.
In the dark, he and his training officer were separated in the basement and when McEwen called out to him, there was no answer, only a reassuring hand placed on his shoulder.
“There was someone walking along with me with their hand on my shoulder,” he said.
He made his way out of the cavernous theater only to find his training officer already outside.
“I’ve had several one-on-one encounters at the Wilson during the last 16 years,” McEwen said.
Wilson said city police officers seem to have some of the most chilling stories.
“And they aren’t laughing,” she said.
One story includes officers who were at the park who saw a ghostly figure move across the second-story windows down clear down the block — and apparently through the brick walls in between the buildings.
“When you work the streets,” McEwen said. “You see things.”
A raging fire on the Square burned down all of the original wooden businesses in 1910, and they were replaced by the brick buildings still standing today. Many of the buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.
The second Rupert jail, built in 1913, has a heavy metal jail cell door that at times has slammed closed on people, McEwen said ash he demonstrated how the heavy door could not be swayed by a little breeze.
At the Drift Inn, an employee once reported hearing pans fall in an empty kitchen. When she investigated, she found not only had the pans fallen for no apparent reason, but they had also flown across the room, Faux said.
The old Ash Street Apartments, above Nancy’s Rupert Floral, is an ongoing source of fright for the owners of the flower shop, who uses the space upstairs as storage.
If the owners are caught working late hours, they often hear distinct loud footsteps and doors closing upstairs.
“I’ve had the building a little over nine years and I won’t work here after dark,” said co-owner Leslie Garner, who owns the building with Esther and Tyler Garner. “It’s creepy up there, especially at night.”
Other tour locations will include the old Bagley Hotel and the Rupert Civic Gym, which also have unexplained occurrences.
There are so many Rupert buildings tied to ghost stories that they hope to continue the tours next year at different locations as part of the Harvest Haunt, Wilson said.
“The tours will be fun, informative and have just the right amount of spook,” Faux said.
