BURLEY — A Gooding man will spend at least five years in prison for sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl, a judge ruled.
Samuel Marshall Brown, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to serve five to 15 years by Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe, according to court records.
Brown pleaded guilty in April to a charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.
Less than a month after the original charges were filed, the Cassia County Prosecutor’s office amended the charges to include first-degree kidnapping and battery with the intent to commit a serious felony.
According to records, the additional charges were filed because Brown was accused of taping the child’s hands together and putting duct tape across her mouth so she could not scream.
Under a plea agreement, the prosecutor's office dismissed five charges: kidnapping in the first degree, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, two counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16 and sexual abuse of a child under 16. Under the agreement, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
He was ordered by the court to pay $5,795 in fees.
Tribe ordered Brown on Wednesday to pay the victim a civil judgement of $5,000. A restitution amount will be determined in the next 90 days.
According to court records, Brown had sexual contact with the girl for more than a year at a residence southeast of Burley before he was arrested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.