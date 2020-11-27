 Skip to main content
Friends of the DeMary Library holds sale Nov. 5
RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library will hold its first Saturday-of-the-month sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Book Central, 630 Fifth St.

Patrons can fill a grocery bag with books for $2 and fill as many bags as they like.

Featured authors are Robin Cook, Danielle Steele and Debby Macomber. Many books have been added to the history section and there are cookbook, biography and religious sections along with a children's room.

There are also DVDs for movie lovers.

Visit the Friends of the DeMary Library's Facebook page.

