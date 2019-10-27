ALBION — Four candidates will run for two open four-year seats on the Albion city council on Nov. 5.
Incumbent Chad Manderscheid, 65, is joined in the race by Myron Wilson, 72, Dallan Doc Carlson, 27, and Bradley V. Woodrow, 37.
Woodrow works for the Idaho Department of Transportation as a motor vehicle investigator. He’s lived in Albion since 2010.
“The reason why I’m running for city council is when I first moved to the community everyone was so warm and welcoming to me. I’m running so I can get in and give something back,” said Woodrow.
Woodrow said some of Albion’s roads that repair but overall the infrastructure is in pretty good shape. He also says many people like the town just the way it is, but there is “some room for growth.”
Woodrow said residents should vote for him because he takes pride in providing good customer service and he’ll work towards including the community more in the city’s decisions.
“I will listen to the voters. I want to hear people’s opinions,” he said.
Manderscheid is the co-owner and operator with his wife, of Albion Bed & Breakfast. He has served eight years on the city council and is a former school teacher and counselor.
Increasing utility costs are a major concern for Manderscheid and he would like to examine the feasibility of Albion using wind and solar power in the city to control those costs.
He said most of Albion’s infrastructure is in pretty good shape.
Carlson, who works in construction and for a grain storage company, disagrees that all of Albion’s infrastructure is in good shape and agrees with Woodrow saying, “Albion’s roads have seen better days and a lot of them need repaved and resealed.”
Carlson would like to rework the budget and prioritize funds to make those improvements.
Carlson also worked building roads prior to entering the construction field and he has “a pretty good knowledge base of how things need to be done.”
Wilson, who retired from a career in construction and real estate, said he would not come to council with a preconceived agenda.
“I think things need to be transparent and people need to be involved,” Wilson said.
Wilson has lived in Albion for more than three years and he likes the city the way it is.
“I don’t want it to change a lot,” he said.
Like Woodrow, Wilson said he’s good candidate for the council because he will make sure the residents’ voices are heard.
