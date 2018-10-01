Lauriano Vega Jr.

RUPERT — A former Minico High School football player will serve six months and four days in jail for misdemeanor battery and injury to a child charges.

Lauriano “Larry” Vega Jr., 18, was sentenced Friday by Minidoka County Magistrate Judge Rick Bollar to 180 days in jail on each charge but was given 176 days of credit for time served on one of the charges. The sentence is to run at the same time as jail time for a sealed juvenile case, court minutes say.

Vega played high school basketball and was the 4A All-Idaho football player of the year in 2017.

Vega was not in court on Friday, and he appeared via phone because he is incarcerated at an Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections in St. Anthony.

At one point, according to court minutes, Vega’s lawyer Stacey DePew objected to the details of Vega’s juvenile case being discussed in open court and the courtroom was closed.

An amended complaint said Vega sexually touched a 14-year-old girl on March 30 and solicited three-way sex with her and another juvenile. The complaint said he rubbed and grabbed the girl’s thighs and buttocks.

The battery charge stemmed from forcibly kissing an 18-year-old woman on March 27.

