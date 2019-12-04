{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

BURLEY — The former director of The Senior Junction senior center will serve 12 months of probation on a charge of aiding in a misdemeanor.

Catherine Ann Walcroft was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail with 90 days suspended, placed on probation and given a $200 fine. A request for restitution to the center will be left open for 90 days, according to court documents.

Walcroft was sentenced under a plea agreement with the state.

She was originally charged with grand theft after police said she stole more than $1,000 from the senior center. Police said she stole money through multiple methods between January and November 2017.

Documents said she stole from the senior center by paying for personal items with handwritten checks, taking cash without permission and by using a financial card for things she was unauthorized to purchase.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments