First Cassia County COVID-19 case confirmed
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

BURLEY — The public health district announced Monday that the first COVID-19 case in Cassia County has been confirmed.

The person is female over the age of 70 and has been hospitalized, the South Central Public Health District said in a statement.

She was likely exposed to the coronavirus by travelers from areas with community spread, the statement said.

The travelers visited the woman’s home.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little urges the public to implement these initiatives through March 31 to slow the spread of the virus.

Work or engage in school from home when possible, avoid social gatherings or groups of more than 10 people, avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants or food courts, where you can’t achieve social distancing, instead use pickup, drive-through or delivery options, avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips or social visits, cancel trips to retirement, long-term care facilities or nursing homes unless you are providing critical assistance.

