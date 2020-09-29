 Skip to main content
Firefighters set back fires to combat Badger Fire
Firefighters set back fires to combat Badger Fire

Badger Fire

A Super Scooper collects water from Murtaugh Lake during firefighting efforts.

 InciWeb

HANSEN —Fresh smoke in a new area may have concerned some near the Badger Fire Tuesday, but it was actually a good sign: Firefighters were setting their own fires to strengthen their lines protecting Magic Mountain.

The fire in the South Hills remains 89% contained, and that last bit is still close to the Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Crews and aerial observers patrolling the other 89% of the fire perimeter have reported no heat from the fire.

The fire has now burned an estimated 89,847 acres.

A high-pressure system will keep temperatures a little higher than they were over the weekend, and relative humidity will fall below 20%, but winds remain light. Forecasters expect similar weather throughout the week.

Air quality in the region is expected to remain in the good category for the next three days.

The number of people working the fire has decreased. There are now 368 people assigned to work on the fire, with five helicopters, three dozers, and 18 engines.

Badger Fire Tuesday map

Source: Data from National Interagency Fire Center. Map by Times-News.

